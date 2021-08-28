Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.