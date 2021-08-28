Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85.
Autoneum Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.