Autonio Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $1.37 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.
