Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.77 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 388,060,093 coins and its circulating supply is 174,556,155 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

