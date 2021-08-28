AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.