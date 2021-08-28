Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

