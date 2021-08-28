Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.39% of Avid Bioservices worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 933,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 604.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

