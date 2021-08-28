Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,292,493 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.