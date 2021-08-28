Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.