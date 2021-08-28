Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.19 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

AVT stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

