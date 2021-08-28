Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Down 51.5% in August

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the July 29th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Avra has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Avra Company Profile

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

