AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 402,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

