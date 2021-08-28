Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.