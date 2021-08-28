AXPR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,988.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $143,988.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

