AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 68.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.33 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $396.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.