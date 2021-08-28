Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AZRE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $933.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

