Badger DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.94 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $250.60 million and $34.94 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $24.83 or 0.00050666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,092,566 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

