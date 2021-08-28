Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.87% of Badger Meter worth $110,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,201. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

