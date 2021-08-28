bAlpha 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $201,113.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. bAlpha has a market cap of $718,449.40 and $201,113.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.92 or 0.00081994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

