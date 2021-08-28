Banano Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $210,265.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,315 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,070 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

