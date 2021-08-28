Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.