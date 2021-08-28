Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.77.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

