Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

