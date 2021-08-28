Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

