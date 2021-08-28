Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

