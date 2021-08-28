Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 7,459 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

