Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

