Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $708.90

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 708.90 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 736.60 ($9.62). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58), with a volume of 954,503 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 708.90. The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

