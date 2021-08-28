Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Barsele Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

