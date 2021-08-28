Bata (BTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Bata has a market capitalization of $120,541.82 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00353997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.