Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,599. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

