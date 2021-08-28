BC Partners Advisors L.P. Has $25.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BC Partners Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,116,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149,999 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up approximately 93.7% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 75.61% of Chewy worth $25,038,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 88.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

