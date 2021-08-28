Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

