Beacon Price Down 27.3% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,627.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00022466 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.