Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $372.73

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.73 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 393.20 ($5.14), with a volume of 1,037,542 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

