bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
BEBE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
About bebe stores
