bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BEBE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

