Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Update

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65.

Bechtle shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

