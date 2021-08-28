Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Update

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65.
Bechtle shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
About Bechtle
Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
