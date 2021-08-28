Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $178,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

