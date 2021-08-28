Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.77

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.77 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.85). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 78,819 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £212.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.