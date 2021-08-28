Bella Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $19.09 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00005198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $79.73 million and $19.09 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

