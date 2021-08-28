Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,320.93

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,320.93 ($43.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,485 ($45.53). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,458 ($45.18), with a volume of 141,608 shares traded.

BWY has been the topic of several research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,320.93.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

