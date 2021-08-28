Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.19 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.18 or 0.00028975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $82.19 million and $2.54 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,796,585 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

