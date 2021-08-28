Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 98.1% in August

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

