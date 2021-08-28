Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,744 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 671,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,335. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.