Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,744 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 671,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,335. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72.

