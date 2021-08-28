Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

