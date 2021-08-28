Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 17,783 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 299,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,032. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

