Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.