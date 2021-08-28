Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

