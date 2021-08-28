Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.49. 368,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,016. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

