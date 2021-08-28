Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

