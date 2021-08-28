Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

